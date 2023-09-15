Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Down 1.1%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 45 ($0.56). 72,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 573,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.57).

Trident Royalties Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 8.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £131.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4,500.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Trident Royalties alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trident Royalties

In related news, insider Adam Davidson purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of £5,980 ($7,483.42). In other Trident Royalties news, insider Richard John Hughes acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £14,520 ($18,170.44). Also, insider Adam Davidson acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.58) per share, for a total transaction of £5,980 ($7,483.42). Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Trident Royalties Company Profile

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company operates through Precious, Bulk Battery, Metals, and Base segments. Its portfolio consists of gold, copper, silver, lithium, and iron ore. The company's activities located in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Zambia, Peru, Canada, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trident Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trident Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.