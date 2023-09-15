u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) were down 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $85.50 and last traded at $85.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 400% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.78.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of u-blox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

