United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $453.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $462.31 and a 200-day moving average of $412.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.23 and a 52-week high of $492.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

