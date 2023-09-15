Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Holdings Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $251.27 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTN. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MTN

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.