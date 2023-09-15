Valeura Energy (LON:VLU) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Valeura Energy Inc. (LON:VLU – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.44). 45,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 29,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.60 ($0.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.50. The stock has a market cap of £30.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Valeura Energy Company Profile

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

