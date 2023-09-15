WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $86.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

