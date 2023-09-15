WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,578,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,852 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $339,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $86.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $103.64. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.