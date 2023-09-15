Wedbush Comments on IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2027 EPS estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.01) per share.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 164.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDYA has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

IDYA stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,683,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,355,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,359,000 after acquiring an additional 806,603 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,497,000 after acquiring an additional 109,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,255,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 171,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total value of $25,819.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $25,819.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Throne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,822 shares of company stock valued at $827,735. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

