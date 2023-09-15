Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,600 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Whitbread (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,400 ($55.06) to GBX 4,600 ($57.56) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WTB. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,250 ($53.18) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.06) price target on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,038.57 ($50.54).

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 3,639 ($45.54) on Wednesday. Whitbread has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,652 ($45.70). The firm has a market cap of £7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,656.20, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,448.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,269.54.

In other news, insider Dame Karen Jones bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,471 ($43.44) per share, with a total value of £31,239 ($39,092.73). 3.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

