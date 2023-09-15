Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,038.57 ($50.54).
WTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($50.06) target price on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, June 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,920 ($49.06) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Friday, July 21st.
WTB stock opened at GBX 3,676 ($46.00) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,676.64, a PEG ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a 1-year low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,709 ($46.41). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,448.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,269.54.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
