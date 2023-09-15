William Blair Comments on InnovAge Holding Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of InnovAge in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on InnovAge from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

InnovAge stock opened at $6.79 on Thursday. InnovAge has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $921.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.16.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

