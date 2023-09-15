WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Bought by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $17,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS during the first quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

NYSE:WNS opened at $66.54 on Friday. WNS has a twelve month low of $60.79 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

