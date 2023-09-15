Woodbois (LON:WBI) Shares Down 4.1%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.57 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.59 ($0.01). Approximately 4,925,015 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 37,893,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).

Woodbois Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.77. The stock has a market cap of £21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

