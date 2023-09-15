Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Lifted by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 682 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,064,000 after buying an additional 126,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,188,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,476 shares of company stock worth $33,752,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Workday

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.72 and a 1 year high of $252.72. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of -510.58, a PEG ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.