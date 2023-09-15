Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 520 ($6.51) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.19% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.
Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.
