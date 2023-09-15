Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 19.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yunhong CTI by 240.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Yunhong CTI by 151.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yunhong CTI during the second quarter worth $40,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.