Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of Yunhong CTI stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. Yunhong CTI has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yunhong CTI had a negative return on equity of 32.60% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.
