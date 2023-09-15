Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNH Industrial in a research report issued on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNHI. Citigroup decreased their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.02.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE CNHI opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $17.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 113.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,593 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after acquiring an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

