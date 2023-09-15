Zacks Research Comments on Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report released on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKR. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.
Baker Hughes Price Performance
Shares of BKR stock opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.52. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $195,343,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,337,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,017,000 after buying an additional 4,226,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after buying an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,925. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Baker Hughes Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 70.80%.
Baker Hughes Company Profile
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Baker Hughes
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- WeWork Stock Soars: Meme Stock Madness or Mirage?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- Shutterstock is the Value Stock they don’t want you to know about
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- 3 Low-Cost ETFs That Are Crushing SPY
Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.