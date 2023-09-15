Zacks Research Comments on Cummins Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cummins in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $19.91 per share.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. Cummins has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,707,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

