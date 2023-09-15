Zacks Research Comments on Equinor ASA’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Equinor ASA in a report issued on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.08). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQNR. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $38.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after buying an additional 1,039,118 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $7,835,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

