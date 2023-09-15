Zacks Research Comments on Pinnacle West Capital Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Pinnacle West Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 11th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for Pinnacle West Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PNW stock opened at $78.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

