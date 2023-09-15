Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now expects that the industrial products company will earn $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $15.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2024 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. AGCO’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.64.

Shares of AGCO opened at $122.80 on Thursday. AGCO has a 1-year low of $93.53 and a 1-year high of $145.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.73 and a 200 day moving average of $127.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of AGCO by 99,144.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 315,085,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,408,508,000 after purchasing an additional 314,767,798 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of AGCO by 7,866.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $152,187,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,107,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

