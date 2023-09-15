Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.14.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $94.58. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.06.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ziff Davis, Inc provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers.com, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.
