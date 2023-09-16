1,100 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $515.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $540.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $541.69. The stock has a market cap of $198.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.51 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

