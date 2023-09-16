11,415 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.