17,268 Shares in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.4506 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

