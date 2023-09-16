1,928 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,928 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock valued at $20,720,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.21 and a 200 day moving average of $440.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.