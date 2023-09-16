26,617 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery bought 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

