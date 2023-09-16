26,647 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 89,442 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,319,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,440,000 after purchasing an additional 98,062 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 40,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 115,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Announces Dividend

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.91. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $24.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.4101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.