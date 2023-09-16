2,952 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $180.06 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.55 and a one year high of $247.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.67 and its 200 day moving average is $192.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on AMT shares. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total transaction of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,531. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

