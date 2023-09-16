39,745 Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 29,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 88,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $145,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 747,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $521,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $15.29 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $18.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

