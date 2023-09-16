3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $311.29

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 311.29 ($3.90) and traded as high as GBX 313 ($3.92). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 1,214,431 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 705.68 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 306.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 311.29.

In related news, insider Richard Laing bought 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 311 ($3.89) per share, with a total value of £24,988.85 ($31,271.24). Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

