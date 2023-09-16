5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Price Target Cut to $10.00

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 314.94% from the company’s previous close.

FEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on 5E Advanced Materials from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:FEAM opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. 5E Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 5E Advanced Materials will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 353.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 19.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

