6,977 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 170.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $101.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.13. The stock has a market cap of $163.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,071.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,395,584 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

