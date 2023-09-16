7,521 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $80.90 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.52.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2058 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.