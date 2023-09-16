9,137 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ES has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.