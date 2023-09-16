AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,814.65

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,814.65 ($22.71) and traded as low as GBX 1,665 ($20.84). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,665 ($20.84), with a volume of 7,557 shares.

AB Dynamics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £381.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11,100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,760.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,814.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Insider Activity at AB Dynamics

In other news, insider James Routh sold 27,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,000 ($25.03), for a total value of £542,020 ($678,288.07). 28.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AB Dynamics

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

