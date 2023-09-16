Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Acasti Pharma Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of ACST opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.48. Acasti Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. Analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Acasti Pharma
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acasti Pharma
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons Price Weakness Is a Buying Opportunity For Lennar
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Name A Better Trio Than These Underrated High Potential Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.