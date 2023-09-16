Accor (EPA:AC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.14

Accor SA (EPA:AC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €32.14 ($34.56) and traded as high as €34.89 ($37.52). Accor shares last traded at €34.48 ($37.08), with a volume of 688,457 shares.

Accor Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €33.47 and its 200-day moving average is €32.14.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

