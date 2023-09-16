Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Down 20.7% in August

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 717,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 905,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Acer Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $0.86 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.94.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acer Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acer Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 529,653 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACER shares. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright cut Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acer Therapeutics

About Acer Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.