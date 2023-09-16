Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shares of Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.81 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 1.75 ($0.02). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 200,000 shares.

Advanced Oncotherapy Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.81. The company has a market cap of £9.50 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.

