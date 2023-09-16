Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.47

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 131.47 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 124.50 ($1.56). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.56), with a volume of 1,566 shares changing hands.

Alpha Real Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 130.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 63.64. The company has a market cap of £72.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12,450.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Alpha Real Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40,000.00%.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

