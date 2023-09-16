American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.67

Shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.67 and traded as low as $17.08. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $17.33, with a volume of 6,052 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
American Realty Investors Stock Performance
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 765.72% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Realty Investors
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
