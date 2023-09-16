American Trust Acquires Shares of 3,550 Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 658.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Formula One Group

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.70 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $59.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $69.48.

FWONA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

