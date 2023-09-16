American Trust Buys 16,034 Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)

American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Azul were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZUL. UBS Group AG raised its position in Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Azul by 697.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Azul by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Azul during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Azul by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Up 1.7 %

Azul stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. Azul S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZUL shares. Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Azul from $14.10 to $14.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AZUL

Azul Company Profile

(Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.