American Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

American Trust reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in MSCI by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,252,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in MSCI by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,382,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,296,000 after buying an additional 890,554 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in MSCI by 31.3% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in MSCI by 21.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $530.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $529.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.91. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $564.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

