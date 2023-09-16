American Trust Invests $298,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

American Trust bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,347,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 416.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $104.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day moving average is $106.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

