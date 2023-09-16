American Trust Lowers Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

American Trust decreased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 549.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $60.66.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

