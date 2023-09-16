American Trust Sells 421 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

American Trust lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,284 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in HP by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 120,952,818 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,549,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476,783 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 114,461.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth $151,025,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in HP by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686,976 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,440,460 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,713,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 2,893,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $82,138,970.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,643,839.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,030,824 shares of company stock valued at $116,034,788 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HPQ shares. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

View Our Latest Report on HP

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $27.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29. HP Inc. has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.