American Trust Sells 535 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

American Trust lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AZN. Argus lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 13.86%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

